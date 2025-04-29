Huddersfield Town release captain and club legend Jonathan Hogg - who will make his 410th and final Terriers appearance against Leyton Orient on Saturday

HUDDERSFIELD Town captain and club legend Jonathan Hogg will play the 410th and final game of his 12-year career with the Terriers on Saturday - after the League One outfit announced he will be leaving at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

The 36-year-old's current deal expires in June and the club have confirmed that no new offer has been tabled, with the midfielder to make his final appearance against Leyton Orient at the John Smith's Stadium this weekend.

Hogg is sixth in Town's all-time list of appearance makers and was presented with a framed commemorative shirt earlier this spring to mark his 400th appearance for the club against Wrexham in early March.

Speaking that week, the Middlesbrough-born player, who joined the club from Watford in 2013, expressed his hope that he would remain at the club for a 13th season, but the decision has now been made to release him.

Huddersfield Town captain Jonathan Hogg, pictured applauding fans after the recent home game with Mansfield. Photo: Tony Johnson.

On the decision, Town chairman Kevin Nagle commented: "This is an emotional moment for us all as we show our love and sincere gratitude for a player who has embodied everything it is to represent Huddersfield Town.

"A captain, legend and enduring figure for all associated with the club, it is only correct that we give Jonathan the send off a player and a person of his calibre has earned after leading the team with such distinction and we hope supporters join us on the final day of the season at the John Smith’s Stadium to do so.

"It goes without saying that there will always be a place at Huddersfield Town for Jonathan Hogg and I would like to both personally and on behalf of all at the club place on record our sincere thanks and appreciation for his unwavering effort, loyalty and service over the years.

"An example to his teammates, our younger players and those who come to represent Huddersfield Town in the future, Jonathan Hogg will forever be a Terrier."

Huddersfield Town club captain Jonathan Hogg celebrates at the final whistle after the Sky Bet League One match at Adams Park against Wycombe Wanderers in January. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Affectionately known as 'The General', Hogg was named as Players' Player of the Year in a memorable 2016-17 campaign which culminated in promotion to the Premier League at Wembley.

He was named captain ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Hogg has made 37 appearances for the club in 24-25 and said he had no intention of hanging up his boots when asked about his future almost two months ago.

He said: "I want to keep going and don’t feel like I want to stop just yet.

"Players these days are playing for a lot longer because of the support behind the scenes.

“I love this club, this is my club and I want to see it where it belongs. It doesn’t belong in League One, let me tell you that.

"I don’t really look at milestones and have any goals or targets or anything like that, personal ones anyway.

"But you talk about stats in training and stuff and once I feel like I can’t do what I need to do, then obviously I know it’s time. But if you look at the stats in training (now), you wouldn’t think that, so I’m going to keep going."