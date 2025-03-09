Huddersfield Town sack former Barnsley manager Michael Duff after poor League One run

HUDDERSFIELD Town have sacked head coach Michael Duff.

The former Barnsley chief has paid the price for a poor run of form which has seen the League One side win just four times in 15 matches since Chrismas, with Town dropping out of the top six after Saturday's 1-0 League One loss at Bristol Rovers.

Jon Worthington will take charge for the rest of the season.

A statement read: "Huddersfield Town can confirm that Michael Duff has today been relieved of his duties as head coach.

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“The decision was made after Saturday’s Sky Bet League One defeat at Bristol Rovers; a result that saw the team fall out of the play-off positions."

Chairman Kevin Nagle said: "This is not a decision that I have taken lightly. I really like Michael as a person and I know how diligently he has worked for the Club since he was appointed as head coach in the summer, so we’ve all been desperate for him to succeed.

"However, our results on the pitch since the turn of the year have simply not been good enough. It is true that we’ve had an unprecedented injury situation to contend with, particularly recently, but I believe that the resources we have available are capable of more than the four wins we’ve registered in our last 15 games.

“I feel we must make this change now to reignite our challenge for promotion. I want to thank Michael, and I wish him all the best for the future.”