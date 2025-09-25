Huddersfield Town secure purchase of Accu Stadium after deal agreed with Kirklees Council and Huddersfield Giants

HUDDERSFIELD Town have agreed a deal with Kirklees Council and Huddersfield Giants to fully secure the ownership of the Accu Stadium and the surrounding 53-acre site with immediate effect.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The landmark development sees the club take sole ownership and operational control of the Accu Stadium for the first time since moving from the old Leeds Road in 1994.

Originally built and split in a tri-party agreement, all three parties have worked closely over an extended period to finalise this deal, with Town now becoming complete 100 per cent shareholders over Kirklees Stadium Development Limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club will take complete operational control and securing the club’s home in the heart of Huddersfield after signing a long-term leasehold for the next 300 years.

A general view from inside the stadium ahead of the Carabao Cup third round match at the Accu Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

The club wil welcome existing Accu Stadium staff and have agreed a tenancy agreement with the Giants that will see them remain at the Accu Stadium for their 2026 campaign.

Town owner and chairman Kevin Nagle commented: "From day one, we identified the Accu Stadium as a potential jewel in the crown of the club, and begun talks almost immediately to explore the possibility of taking control and ownership for the first time in our history. We knew that this wouldn’t be easy, but having the ability to shape the future of our club’s home is hugely important to us.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to Kirklees Council, Ken Davy and the Huddersfield Giants for working alongside us to make this a reality. An important deal for us all, the people of Huddersfield and Town supporters included, this wouldn’t have been possible without the input and hard work of all three parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through time, care and intelligent investment, we will be seeking to bring our home back up to its full potential. A unique stadium with the opportunity to become a true destination venue, plans are already in place and work is ongoing on evolving and future-proofing the stadium and the surrounding site, whilst never losing sight of its primary status as the proud and long-term home of Huddersfield Town Football Club.”

Another general view from inside the stadium ahead of the Carabao Cup third round match at the Accu Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Town CEO Jake Edwards added: "A proud day for everyone connected to the club, we are ecstatic to have Huddersfield Town finally be in total control of our own home stadium.

"A long time in the making, this is the latest in a long line of significant investments made by chairman Kevin Nagle, with the huge infrastructural improvements to the Accu Stadium made overs the summers of 2024 and 2025 an indication of our ambitions and intentions.