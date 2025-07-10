Huddersfield Town sell defender for a 'significant' fee as Terriers eye more incoming transfer business

HUDDERSFIELD Town international defender Brodie Spencer has joined Championship outfit Oxford United for a 'significant' fee - linking up with ex-Terriers team-mate Michal Helik at the U's in the process.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland regular, whose current deal at Town was due to expire next June, had been tabled with several 'generous' new contract offers - according to the League One outfit - but made plain his intention to move back to the Championship, with his transfer viewed to be in the best interests of all parties concerned.

Manager Lee Grant said: "Since my arrival at the club, discussions with Brodie and his representatives have been ongoing and I made it very clear that we wanted Brodie to be part of our plans this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Brodie is a player we wanted to keep for the long-term and someone who in my opinion could develop and grow with us whilst being part on an exciting project.

Brodie Spencer (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"However, after rejecting several contract offers - most recently this summer after my arrival - he made his desire to leave the club very clear. Accordingly, we accepted a lucrative offer from Oxford for his services.

"Brodie has remained professional throughout these discussions, and we wish him nothing but the best in his new role."

Town are in the process of a summer revamp and an extensive make-over of their backline in particular, having already signed five defenders in the shape of Jack Whatmough, Joe Low, Murray Wallace, Josh Feeney and Sean Roughan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant added that the club remain 'active and ambitious in the transfer market' ahead of next week's training camp in Austria, a hint that more inward business is likely, with Town having already signed eight players so far in the summer window.

Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant (Image courtesy of Huddersfield Town)

Spencer - still only 21 - had been a first-team regular at Town for the past season and a half, flourishing after being recalled from a loan spell at Scottish Premier League side Motherwell in January 2024.

Last August, Town took up an option to extend Spencer's contract until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Spencer started out with Shankhill Juniors and Cliftonville back in his native Belfast.