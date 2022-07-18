The promoted East Midlands outfit have reached a verbal agreement to sign the pair, who were outstanding in Town's run to the Championship play-off final last season - where the Yorkshire outfit lost in the Wembley showpiece to Forest.

A joint fee has been agreed - some reports suggest that it is around the £10m mark before add-ons - with the pair to now discuss personal terms and undergo medicals before the deals can be signed off.

Speculation regarding the future of O'Brien, one of the stand-out midfielders in the second tier, has been rife for the past year, with a number of top-flight clubs, including Leeds United, having monitored his progress.

Earlier in the close season, Town activated a one-year extension in the contract of Toffolo, whose existing contract was due to run out at the end of June.

The former Norwich City player, one of four core group leaders at the Terriers, has been in discussions with the club about a long-term contract since last autumn, but they have failed to reach a positive conclusion, with Toffolo's form and contractual situation putting Forest on alert.

Speaking about the duo earlier this month, Town head of football operations Leigh Bromby said: “Both players are contracted and in training at the minute.

"Those two players had fantastic seasons. For me, it shows what the players have done and how they have developed that there’s interest.

“Now, if we can keep those players – fantastic. But there’s a reality to the situation: if there’s Premier League interest, I’m sure the players have ambitions to play there. We have to respect and understand that.