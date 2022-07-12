The 21-year-old has been a target of Town during the close season and reports in the capital say that a fee has now been agreed between the two clubs with the player set to sign a four-year deal and due to undergo a medical.

Rudoni has been linked with several rival Championship clubs including Sunderland, Bristol City, Luton Town and Blackpool, but Town are now destined to win the race to sign the Surrey-born player.

Rudoni was the subject of failed £500,000 bids from Town and Sunderland last month, but the former have now struck a deal to bring the player to West Yorkshire. It is reportedly worth an initial £600,000 - rising to £1m with add-on clauses

AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni, who is set to join Huddersfield Town. Picture: Getty Images.

The schemer was one of the shining lights in the Dons' 2021-22 campaign, which ended in relegation to League One.

He scored 12 goals and registered five assists from midfield and marked himself out as one of the best young midfielders in the lower leagues.