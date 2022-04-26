Our latest line-up comes in an attacking 3-4-3 formation - agree with these picks?

Goalkeeper

Illan Meslier (Leeds United) - Arguably the difference between Leeds chiselling out a valuable survival point or coming home with nothing - and a fair few worries on their shoulders for good measure - from Crystal Palace. Stood tall, particularly in a nervy finale.

Defence

Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Rotherham United) - Strong at the back on a tense afternoon against Oxford and delivered a huge contribution at the other end to nod the Millers level on the brink of half-time - an extremely timely moment to notch his first home goal for the club during his season-long loan from Huddersfield Town.

Sean McLoughlin (Hull City) - A quiet achiever and bit of an unsung hero for the Tigers this term and was solid and unflappable as the hosts secured a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Reading. Small wonder some are talking about him as being a decent outsider in the club's player of the year awards.

Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town) - Enjoying a stellar end to the season and scored his third goal in five games for Town in the victory over Barnsley on Friday night.

FINE DISPLAY: From Illan Meslier as Leeds United earned a pint at Crystal Palace. Picture: Getty Images.

Midfield

George Thomson (Harrogate Town) - His supply line provided two goals for Harrogate as they secured a much-needed home victory over Carlisle United to lift a few dark clouds at Wetherby Road. Just the job.

Ollie Rathbone (Rotherham United) - Produced a non-stop incessant display on a huge afternoon for the Millers in his 50th appearance for the club. Earned deserved applause when he left the fray shortly before the final whistle.

Jon Russell (Huddersfield Town) - The Londoner has come to the fore in magnificent fashion for Town in the second half of what is turning out to be a special season. Some classy contributions came to the fore against Barnsley and he is a player who is growing in stature all the time.

FINISH: Harry Toffolo scored for Huddersfield Town as they beat Barnsley on Friday night. Picture: Getty Images.

Sander Berge (Sheffield United) - Speaking of class, the Norwegian produced poise, control and authority and stood up above the crowd as the Blades took another significant step towards play-off participation against Cardiff.

Forwards

Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) - Just as Dean Henderson proved such a huge figure during two vintage seasons at the Lane, so Gibbs-White has won countless friends and influenced events on the pitch during his loan stint with the Blades. Set up the winner for Iliman Ndiaye on Saturday and is the real deal.

Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) - Underlined why he has such a growing list of admirers in the top-flight and is considered to be one of the top young talents in the Championship with another dominant performance against Reading, which saw him score twice to take his season's tally to 12. City will do well to keep him this summer.

SANDER BERGE: Produced a fine performance for Sheffield United on Saturday. Picture: PA Wire.

Charles Vernam (Bradford City) - Scored a goal and created another in a zestful showing as the Bantams finally enjoyed home comforts during the Mark Hughes era with three points against Scunthorpe.

Manager/head coach: Paul Warne (Rotherham United).