RUN-INS: The conclusion of the Championship season is poised to be an exciting one. Picture: Getty Images.

Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest: Who has the hardest and easiest Championship play-off run-in

The race for the Championship automatic promotion places may be a foregone conclusion but the play-off race looks set to go down to the wire.

By Ben McKenna
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 3:36 pm

Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough are all in contention to finish in the top six with the regular season set to conclude on May 7.

Up to eight teams from third place to 10th are in with a shot of making the play-offs, as Fulham and Bournemouth are in pole position to secure the automatic promotion places.

We decided to take a look at every team's run-in the top 10 to see who has the easiest remaining fixtures.

Some teams have played fewer matches than others due to fixture postponements with Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough having games in hand over their rivals.

When comparing the run-ins, we calculated the sum of league positions of remaining opponents and divided it by the number of games left for each club.

Here's what we found...

1. Fulham

Games remaining: Middlesbrough (A), Coventry (H), Derby (A), Preston (H), Bournemouth (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Luton (H), Sheffield United (A). Average league position of remaining opponents: 9th.

2. Bournemouth

Games remaining: West Brom (A), Sheffield United (A), Middlesbrough (H), Coventry (A), Fulham (H), Swansea (A), Blackburn (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Millwall (H). Average league position of remaining opponents: 8th.

3. Huddersfield Town

Games remaining: West Brom (A), Sheffield United (A), Middlesbrough (H), Coventry (A), Fulham (H), Swansea (A), Blackburn (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Millwall (H). Average league position of remaining opponents: 8th

4. Luton Town

Games remaining: Huddersfield (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Cardiff (A), Blackpool (H), Fulham (A), Reading (H). Average league position of remaining opponents: 11th.

