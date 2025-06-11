Huddersfield Town sign defensive duo and add coaching trio

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 11th Jun 2025, 08:00 BST
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN completed the signings of experienced League One defenders Josh Low and Sean Roughan on Tuesday night – to take their number of summer arrivals to four.

Wycombe Wanderers are due a compensation fee as Low is under 24 years of age. He has signed a three-year deal.

Capped twice by Wales, 6ft 4in Low is the club’s third summer signing after the arrivals of Marcus Harness and Ryan Ledson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Boss Lee Grant commented: “Joe is a player who we identified early as a key target to bring in to help form our defence.

Josh LowJosh Low
Josh Low

“Joe is a tall, strong, and commanding central defender who has experience of playing in a successful side in League One. He has shown high-level ability, great maturity and leadership for his age, and that can be seen when looking at his domestic and international records.”

Consistent left-back Roughan, 22, has arrived from Lincoln City – where he was an ever-present last term.

Meanwhile, Town have confirmed the appointments of Marc Bridge-Wilkinson, Paul McShane and Jonathan Robinson as assistants to Grant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One-time Bradford City midfielder Bridge-Wilkinson was formerly part of Town’s academy staff before leaving to join Liverpool’s academy set-up in 2015 and spent a decade there.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.Marc Bridge-Wilkinson. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.
Marc Bridge-Wilkinson. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

Ex-Hull City defender McShane arrives from Manchester United where he worked in several development and youth roles.

McShane combined his work with his position as the Republic of Ireland’s under-21 assistant.

Robinson joins the club following a spell working alongside Steven Gerrard as an assistant at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, having previously worked at Liverpool.

Midfielder Tom Iorpenda, 20, has joined Notts County on a season-long loan.

Related topics:Paul McShaneLeague OneLincoln CityWycombe Wanderers
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice