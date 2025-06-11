Huddersfield Town sign defensive duo and add coaching trio

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN completed the signings of experienced League One defenders Josh Low and Sean Roughan on Tuesday night – to take their number of summer arrivals to four.

Wycombe Wanderers are due a compensation fee as Low is under 24 years of age. He has signed a three-year deal.

Capped twice by Wales, 6ft 4in Low is the club’s third summer signing after the arrivals of Marcus Harness and Ryan Ledson.

Boss Lee Grant commented: “Joe is a player who we identified early as a key target to bring in to help form our defence.

Josh Low

“Joe is a tall, strong, and commanding central defender who has experience of playing in a successful side in League One. He has shown high-level ability, great maturity and leadership for his age, and that can be seen when looking at his domestic and international records.”

Consistent left-back Roughan, 22, has arrived from Lincoln City – where he was an ever-present last term.

Meanwhile, Town have confirmed the appointments of Marc Bridge-Wilkinson, Paul McShane and Jonathan Robinson as assistants to Grant.

One-time Bradford City midfielder Bridge-Wilkinson was formerly part of Town’s academy staff before leaving to join Liverpool’s academy set-up in 2015 and spent a decade there.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

Ex-Hull City defender McShane arrives from Manchester United where he worked in several development and youth roles.

McShane combined his work with his position as the Republic of Ireland’s under-21 assistant.

Robinson joins the club following a spell working alongside Steven Gerrard as an assistant at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, having previously worked at Liverpool.