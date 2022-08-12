Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The England youth international, 19, can operate at right-back and at right wing-back and spent pre-season with Villa's first-team squad before the decision was made to loan him out.

Highly regarded at Villa, Kesler-Hayden signed a five-year deal in July 2021 - having made his first-team debut six months earlier in the FA Cup against Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Birmingham-born player has spent previous loan spells at Swindon Town and MK Dons last term, where he impressed at both clubs.

New Huddersfield Town signing Kaine Kesler-Hayden.

The teenager had loan options elsewhere, but Town's record with developing young players from Premier League clubs in recent times and being a 'trusted destination' convinced Villa to send him to Yorkshire.

He will be in the squad for Saturday’s home game with Stoke City where the Terriers are seeking to get their season on track after a tough start to the season.

On the club’s latest arrival, Town's head of football operations Leigh Bromby said: “Kaine is a player we’ve been watching for some time, and when the opportunity came to add him to our group for the season ahead we didn’t hesitate.

“Having played so well at both Swindon Town and MK Dons last season, we weren’t alone in admiring his ability, but having spoken with both Kaine and Aston Villa, it was clear that Huddersfield Town was the best place for him to continue his development.

“Young players and their clubs can see how our programme and environment has positively impacted the careers of players like Trevoh Chalobah, Emile Smith Rowe and Levi Colwill, so to be seen as a trusted destination for top tier Premier League to grow and improve is something we should be proud of.