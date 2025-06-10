Huddersfield Town sign Lincoln City left-back - to take their number of summer signings to four

BUSY Huddersfield Town have sealed the signing of Lincoln City left-back Sean Roughan – to add another defensive option following the capture of Wycombe Wanderers’ centre-half Joe Low.

The duo will add some League One pedigree to the Terriers’ backline in what will be a new-look defence under Lee Grant in 2024-25.

As with Low, Town will pay compensation to a third-tier rival after bringing in Roughan - who has signed a three-year deal alongside Wales international Low – as both are 24 or under.

Both will officially join on July 1, when their deals at their outgoing clubs expire.

Sean Roughan. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

Town have agreed a fee with the Imps for Roughan, foregoing the need to go to a tribunal.

Left-back Roughan, 22, played every single minute of the league season for Lincoln in 2024-25. He can slot in on the left-hand side of a defensive ‘three’, but is primarily viewed as a full-back.

Roughan made 52 appearances in all competitions last season and has represented Republic Of Ireland under 21s six times.

Roughan, who came through the ranks at Lincoln, has played almost 150 times for the Imps.

Lee Grant. (Image courtesy of Huddersfield Town.

Across 148 appearances for Lincoln City, he scored five goals and assisted nine times.

Manager Grant said: "I am thrilled to bring Sean to the club - a defender who fits the profile of what we want here at Huddersfield Town.

"He has the combination of first team experience at this level, and potential ahead of him at the age of 22.

"We recognised the need to have reliable and resilient defenders, and as a left back that is exactly what Sean provides, after playing every minute of Lincoln City’s 2024-25 Sky Bet League One campaign. He will really suit the style of football, and system, that my Huddersfield Town team will play.

"We’re looking forward to working with him, and helping him take the next steps in his development here."

Roughan added: "The manager, his backroom staff and people around the club made it feel like this was the best place for me to go.

"I want to push for promotion, and I think that from the first conversation that I had with the gaffer that was the main aim, and if I can develop on the path to promotion as well then that is a plus."