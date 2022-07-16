Nakayama, 25, a free agent after leaving Dutch top-flight outfit PEC Zwolle, can operate at centre back and left-back and has signed a two-year deal.

Head of football operations Leigh Bromby commented: “Yuta has established himself at international level and has performed consistently in the Dutch Eredivisie, one of Europe’s top leagues.

“He’s excited about testing himself in England, and we’re excited about what he can offer.

Lincoln City's Conor McGrandles (left) battles for the ball with AFC Wimbledon's Jack Rudoni. Picture: PA

“He’s very accomplished in possession and will be a big asset in how we start to build attacks. He’s a fierce competitor, which is an important quality to be successful in the Championship.”

Rudoni, 21, has signed a four-year deal.

The club have the option of a further year’s extension for the midfielder, who scored 12 goals in League One last season, and was widely seen as one of the best players in the lower divisions.

Rudoni had been linked with several rival Championship clubs including Sunderland, Bristol City, Luton and Blackpool.

Bromby added: “There are not many players who have had the level of impact in a level as high as League One at just 20 as Jack had last season.

“He’s found a way to affect games and record some very impressive numbers for Wimbledon. We still believe there is much more to come from him too, and our coaches are excited to work with him. He’s already got impressive technical skills and a real goal-scoring instinct, but we feel we can really add to his all-round game.

“I believe he’s a player who will really excite our fans.”

On the outgoing front, Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien remain the subject of ongoing interest from Nottingham Forest.