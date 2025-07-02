Huddersfield Town sign Premier League goalkeeper on loan
Goodman, linked with several other clubs, arrives at Town after signing a long-term contract extension at his parent club.
He is the club’s seventh new arrival of the summer window.
The 21-year-old arrives on the back of an outstanding 2024-25 season at AFC Wimbledon, where he played a pivotal role in the club’s promotion to League One.
Goodman was awarded the League Two Golden Glove after keeping 25 clean sheets in all competitions and was named in the League Two Team of the Season.
The young 6ft 4in keeper has had a previous temporary stint away from Selhurst Park at Colchester United.
He will link up with Town for their pre-season trip to Austria after an initial spell of training with Palace.
Goodman said: "It feels really good to have this deal complete, and I’m looking forward to the season to start.
"Being told about the plans for the team, the way we want to play and our goals for the season by manager Lee Grant was really exciting, and I didn’t have any doubts about signing here and playing my part in that.”
Grant added: "Owen was a key target for us this summer, and we’re excited to have him join us in good time for the season ahead.
"An incredibly exciting young talent, he rightly caught the attention of many with his form and performances last season, so we’re glad that Crystal Palace have shown belief in us to oversee the next stage of his career and development.
"In each discussion I’ve held with him, Owen displayed a hunger to succeed and enthusiasm to contribute to our shared goals in the season to come, with his own ambitions aligned to our own. He played a key role in AFC Wimbledon’s successes last season, and wants to push himself to improve further still.
"Starting his pre-season alongside the first team at Crystal Palace tells its own story about how highly he is thought of there, and we look forward to integrating him into our group before the upcoming tour to Austria.”
