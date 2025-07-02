Huddersfield Town sign Premier League goalkeeper on loan

HUDDERSFIELD Town have completed the signing of Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman on a season-long loan from the Premier League outfit.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goodman, linked with several other clubs, arrives at Town after signing a long-term contract extension at his parent club.

He is the club’s seventh new arrival of the summer window.

The 21-year-old arrives on the back of an outstanding 2024-25 season at AFC Wimbledon, where he played a pivotal role in the club’s promotion to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New signing Owen Goodman. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

Goodman was awarded the League Two Golden Glove after keeping 25 clean sheets in all competitions and was named in the League Two Team of the Season.

The young 6ft 4in keeper has had a previous temporary stint away from Selhurst Park at Colchester United.

He will link up with Town for their pre-season trip to Austria after an initial spell of training with Palace.

Goodman said: "It feels really good to have this deal complete, and I’m looking forward to the season to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being told about the plans for the team, the way we want to play and our goals for the season by manager Lee Grant was really exciting, and I didn’t have any doubts about signing here and playing my part in that.”

Grant added: "Owen was a key target for us this summer, and we’re excited to have him join us in good time for the season ahead.

"An incredibly exciting young talent, he rightly caught the attention of many with his form and performances last season, so we’re glad that Crystal Palace have shown belief in us to oversee the next stage of his career and development.

"In each discussion I’ve held with him, Owen displayed a hunger to succeed and enthusiasm to contribute to our shared goals in the season to come, with his own ambitions aligned to our own. He played a key role in AFC Wimbledon’s successes last season, and wants to push himself to improve further still.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad