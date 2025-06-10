Huddersfield Town sign Wales international defender from League One rivals

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have sealed the signing of Wycombe defender Joe Low, who will officially join on July 1 at the end of his deal with the Buckinghamshire club.

Wanderers are due a compensation fee as the defender is under 24 years of age. Low has signed a three-year deal.

Capped twice by Wales, 6ft 4in Low is the club’s third summer signing after the arrivals of Marcus Harness and Ryan Ledson.

Boss Lee Grant commented: "I am really pleased to welcome Joe to the club. He is a player who we identified early as a key target to bring in to help form our defence for the 2025/26 season.

Josh Low. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town

"Joe is a tall, strong, and commanding central defender who has experience of playing in a successful side in Sky Bet League One. He has shown high-level ability, great maturity and leadership for his age, and that can be seen when looking at his domestic and international records.

“He has expressed his hunger and intent, and we’re glad he has invested into the project we have here at Huddersfield Town.

"There was strong interest in his services at this level and higher, so it is great for us to have Joe commit his future to the club, as we continue to get our business done before the start of pre-season.”

Low added: “I have really thought about this move and after having multiple conversations with Lee I knew that this was the right move for me for my development. I like to be front-footed and aggressive, and I think that can work really well here.

"Last season, being part of a squad that was fighting at the top of the table has given me that experience that I can bring here, because that is absolutely what we are going to be doing this season.