Huddersfield Town signing Connor Mahoney has similar qualities to Danel Sinani

Mahoney has signed a two-year contract after being released by Millwall and has many of the qualities associated with Sinani, who could play as a No 10 and in either wide position, albeit usually more narrowly than an out-and-out winger.

The Luxembourger was on a season-long loan from Norwich City.

PLAYMAKER: Connor Mahoney poses in his new Huddersfield Town shirt

At 25, Mahoney already has plenty of clubs on his CV, including a 2018 loan spell at Barnsley.

He joined Blackburn Rovers from first club Accington Stanley, before being picked up by Bournemouth, who loaned him to Birmingham City after a stint at Oakwell.

Despite his attacking style, he only has seven goals from 140 senior appearances.

“Connor is a very interesting player that we’re excited to work with," said head of football operations Leigh Bromby. "He’s got very natural talent and his ability with both feet allows him to play through the middle or on either flank. That gives us important competition alongside the likes of Sorba Thomas, Duane Holmes and Josh Koroma among others.

“Connor also brings real ability at taking set-pieces, which was a fantastic source of goals for us last season. That further strengthens an area where Sorba already gives us great quality.

“His ability has seen him move around for some big fees already during his career, but his challenge now is to make Huddersfield Town his home and deliver consistently. Our staff will work very hard with him to give him every opportunity to do so.”

Thomas and Sinani took on most of last season's set-piece deliveries.