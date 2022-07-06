Town have the option of extending that by a further year.

Kasumu's contract at League One Milton Keynes Dons expired at the end of last season but because of his age they will receive compensation.

TERRIER: David Kasumu has joined Huddersfield Town

Explaining why they targeted Kasumu, head of football operations Leigh Bromby said: “His qualities are exactly the ones we look for in one of our central midfield roles within our game model. David brings fantastic energy to the pitch, can carry the ball well and has great defensive instincts too. When we met him, it was very clear what a great attitude he has; he shares our ‘Terrier Spirit’ when it comes to hard work.

“We also firmly believe that he can improve significantly in our coaching and physical programmes, which is reflected in the length of his contract."

Since making his League One debut in 2018, Kasumu has made 46 league starts for the Dons, and come off the bench 23 times. He has scored once.

He also captained the team on occasions.

Born in Peckham, he also qualifies to play international football for Nigeria.