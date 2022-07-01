Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest consider bid for Huddersfield Town’s Harry Toffolo

NOTTINGHAM FOREST are expected to test the resolve of Huddersfield Town by making a bid for Harry Toffolo – whose long-term future remains unresolved.

By Leon Wobschall
Friday, 1st July 2022, 6:00 am
Linked: Harry Toffolo, second left, and Huddersfield Town missed out on the Premier League when they lost in the play-off final to Nottingham Forest - who could now bid for the left-back. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Town recently activated a one-year extension clause in the contract of the 26-year-old, whose exisiting deal was due to run out at the end of June.

The Welwyn born player performed outstandingly well in the club’s run to the Championship play-off final last term and proved himself to be one of the leading and most consistent second-tier left-backs during 2021-22.

The former Norwich City player, one of four core group leaders at the Terriers, has been in discussions with the club about a long-term contract since last autumn, but so far they have failed to reach a positive conclusion with his next deal likely to be the most important one of his career.

London bound: Middlesbrough's Djed Spence, left, looks set to sign for Spurs. Picture: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Toffolo’s form and contractual situation has put Forest on alert, with the East Midlanders toying with the prospect of tabling a bid, with the club in the market for a left-back following Max Lowe’s return to Sheffield United.

The final act regarding the future of Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence could well be played out by the weekend – with Tottenham Hotspur in advanced talks to sign the Londoner.

The 21-year-old has been the subject of intense speculation over the close season with the player desperate to leave Boro after completing a successful season-long loan at Nottingham Forest, where he played an influential role in the East Midlanders returning to the Premier League.

The wantaway full-back had been linked with a return to Forest with the likes of Arsenal and Brentford also credited with interest in the Newham-born player – who has set his heart on a move to Spurs.

After weeks of talks, a breakthrough is now reportedly close, with the clubs in advanced talks regarding a move for Spence.

Nottingham ForestHarry ToffoloPremier LeagueTerriers