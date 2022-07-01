Linked: Harry Toffolo, second left, and Huddersfield Town missed out on the Premier League when they lost in the play-off final to Nottingham Forest - who could now bid for the left-back. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Town recently activated a one-year extension clause in the contract of the 26-year-old, whose exisiting deal was due to run out at the end of June.

The Welwyn born player performed outstandingly well in the club’s run to the Championship play-off final last term and proved himself to be one of the leading and most consistent second-tier left-backs during 2021-22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Norwich City player, one of four core group leaders at the Terriers, has been in discussions with the club about a long-term contract since last autumn, but so far they have failed to reach a positive conclusion with his next deal likely to be the most important one of his career.

London bound: Middlesbrough's Djed Spence, left, looks set to sign for Spurs. Picture: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Toffolo’s form and contractual situation has put Forest on alert, with the East Midlanders toying with the prospect of tabling a bid, with the club in the market for a left-back following Max Lowe’s return to Sheffield United.

The final act regarding the future of Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence could well be played out by the weekend – with Tottenham Hotspur in advanced talks to sign the Londoner.

The 21-year-old has been the subject of intense speculation over the close season with the player desperate to leave Boro after completing a successful season-long loan at Nottingham Forest, where he played an influential role in the East Midlanders returning to the Premier League.

The wantaway full-back had been linked with a return to Forest with the likes of Arsenal and Brentford also credited with interest in the Newham-born player – who has set his heart on a move to Spurs.