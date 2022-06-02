Toffolo, one of the outstanding Championship left-backs in 2021-22, was out of contract at the end of June, but the club have taken up a one-year extension clause.

Forward Koroma, who netted five times in 28 appearances last season, will also be contracted at the club next season.

But Sarr, whose deal expires shortly, will not be retained, despite making 25 appearances last term, including in Sunday’s play-off final against Nottingham Forest – his last game for the club.

GOING NOWHERE: Left-back Harry Toffolo will remain with Huddersfield town next season. Picture: Tony Johnson

Huddersfield-born striker Campbell, 34, on the periphery in the second half of the campaign, will also leave alongside Spanish midfielder Alex Vallejo, out for much of the second half of the season with a knee injury.

Dutch midfielder Eiting, who joined Town for a second spell at the end of January, after leaving Belgian outfit Genk, also departs after a short spell at the club.

Goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, who joined as cover on a short-term basis in the new year, will also exit alongside Reece Brown.

Meanwhile, head of football operations Leigh Bromby says that the club’s recruitment strategy will focus on bringing in attack-minded players in the summer

Alex Vallejo and Naby Sarr (right) have not been offered new deals by Huddersfield Town Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Bromby has been lauded for overseeing some outstanding business last year, with some strategic recruitment enabling Town to build a strong back-line.

Bromby said: “If you look at the project last summer, it was always a defensive model, it was being able to be competitive in this league by not conceding loads of goals, scoring from set pieces, and it was always then to progress this summer to can we add attacking players and a little bit more quality in the attacking areas.”

The performances of key several players including Lewis O’Brien, Sorba Thomas and Lee Nicholls are also unlikely to have gone unnoticed elsewhere.

While Town are understandably keen to keep the side together, if the club do sell any players, contingency plans will be made.