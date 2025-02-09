MICHAEL DUFF rued Huddersfield Town’s lack of “real quality” he felt that they needed as they two fought out a goalless stalemate with Reading at the John Smith’s Stadium

Huddersfield have won just one of their last eight games, but they at least halted a worrying run of three straight defeats and remain in fifth place in the table.

While pleased to snap the losing streak, Duff was frustrated not to have done even better.

“Our performance was pretty good, we created chances, but it seemed like we just lacked that bit of real quality you need in and around their six-yard box,” he said.

“Don’t forget, those final moments of a move are the most important if you’re going to score goals. Reading came to frustrate us, but it’s up to us to deal with that.

“The endeavour from all my players was good and we got into some really good areas. There’s completely different emotions from what we felt last week, but it’s frustrating that we haven’t won nonetheless.

“We know it’s in there, but considering those good positions we were getting into, we didn’t create nearly enough clear-cut chances.

“The injuries are continuing to hurt us – but we just have to crack on.”

QUALITY FINISH: Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Huddersfield created more of the first-half opportunities, forward Dion Charles twice going close early on before the Royals gained a foothold as Mamadi Camara’s angled strike flew over the top.

A smart move almost paid dividends for the Terriers shortly before the break. Ben Wiles eventually crossed for Callum Marshall, only for his crisp shot to be well saved by visiting goalkeeper Joel Pereira.

The Royals almost broke the deadlock shortly after the restart when Camara met Lewis Wing’s free-kick, but his volleyed effort drifted inches wide.

Charlie Savage then found space on the edge of the Huddersfield box before curling off target.

The Terriers replied with Josh Koroma seeing a fizzing drive expertly parried by Pereira.

Huddersfield substitute Freddie Ladapo threatened a dramatic late winner following a smart turn in the Reading box, but Pereira again saved well.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls, Sorensen (Turton 75), Balker, Lees, Spencer, Hogg (Kasumu 67), Kane, Marshall, Wiles, Chirewa (Koroma 66), Charles (Ladapo 81). Unused substitutes: Chapman, Ruffels, J Hodge.

Reading: Pereira, Craig, Dean (Mbengue 43), Bindon, Garcia (Abrefa 76), Knibbs, Wing, Savage, Campbell, Wareham (Ehibhatiomhan 62), Camara (Bodin 76). Unused substitutes: Button, Rushesha, Kanu.