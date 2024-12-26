Huddersfield Town strike early then prove their resilience over rivals Stockport County
The Terriers protected a 1-0 lead for almost the entire 90 minutes to extend their unbeaten League One run to 12 games.
The hosts went ahead via an unfortunate Lewis Bate own goal with the very first attack of the game less than a minute in, with Brodie Spencer’s drilled cross deflecting into the net off the Stockport skipper’s heel.
Huddersfield had a strong penalty shout turned down 10 minutes later after Josh Koroma went down under Macauley Southam-Hales’ challenge inside the box, but the referee was not interested.
Stockport were unfortunate not to get an equaliser in similar fashion 15 minutes later when Louie Barry’s low cross from the left was miscued onto the post by Terriers captain Michal Helik.
The visitors dominated possession throughout the game but were unable to create much in the way of clear-cut chances, with Barry and Will Collar both denied by Huddersfield goalkeeper Jacob Chapman from narrow angles either side of the break.
Huddersfield boss Michael Duff said: “It’s a good win against a good team. Weirdly, sometimes you can score too early, like scoring when we did, because all your game plans – for them as well – almost go out the window.
“I think the referee’s decision to not give a penalty is a big moment in the game, because if it’s a penalty and if we score, I think there’s a totally different outlook on the game.
“Second half, particularly, we were really loose with the ball. We didn’t keep it well, we didn’t put any passes together, and then ended up just sitting in.
“We had some chances but they had the big chance – but I don’t think there were loads of chances in the game. We were resilient, but can be better, absolutely. But it’s finding a way to win and we’ve played better than that in other games this year and lost. So I’m not under-valuing it either, because it’s a good win and Stockport are a good team.”
Huddersfield Town: Chapman, Lees, Helik, Lonwijk (Pearson 79), Spencer, Wiles, Kasumu, Kane, Koroma (Ladapo 82), Ward (Turton 63), Marshall. Unused substitutes: Maxwell, Headley, Iorpenda, Falls.
Stockport County: Hinchliffe, Connolly (Diamond 46), Horsfall, Pye, Southam-Hales (Knoyle 72), Bate (Norwood 71), Collar, Rydel, Bailey (Wootton 46), Barry, Olaofe (Camps 72). Unused substitutes: Addai, Touray.
Referee: W Finnie (Bedfordshire).