HUDDERSFIELD TOWN claimed victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Stockport County – earning praise from head coach Michael Duff for their growing resilience.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Terriers protected a 1-0 lead for almost the entire 90 minutes to extend their unbeaten League One run to 12 games.

The hosts went ahead via an unfortunate Lewis Bate own goal with the very first attack of the game less than a minute in, with Brodie Spencer’s drilled cross deflecting into the net off the Stockport skipper’s heel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield had a strong penalty shout turned down 10 minutes later after Josh Koroma went down under Macauley Southam-Hales’ challenge inside the box, but the referee was not interested.

HAPPY CHRISTMAS: Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Stockport were unfortunate not to get an equaliser in similar fashion 15 minutes later when Louie Barry’s low cross from the left was miscued onto the post by Terriers captain Michal Helik.

The visitors dominated possession throughout the game but were unable to create much in the way of clear-cut chances, with Barry and Will Collar both denied by Huddersfield goalkeeper Jacob Chapman from narrow angles either side of the break.

Huddersfield boss Michael Duff said: “It’s a good win against a good team. Weirdly, sometimes you can score too early, like scoring when we did, because all your game plans – for them as well – almost go out the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the referee’s decision to not give a penalty is a big moment in the game, because if it’s a penalty and if we score, I think there’s a totally different outlook on the game.

“Second half, particularly, we were really loose with the ball. We didn’t keep it well, we didn’t put any passes together, and then ended up just sitting in.

“We had some chances but they had the big chance – but I don’t think there were loads of chances in the game. We were resilient, but can be better, absolutely. But it’s finding a way to win and we’ve played better than that in other games this year and lost. So I’m not under-valuing it either, because it’s a good win and Stockport are a good team.”

Huddersfield Town: Chapman, Lees, Helik, Lonwijk (Pearson 79), Spencer, Wiles, Kasumu, Kane, Koroma (Ladapo 82), Ward (Turton 63), Marshall. Unused substitutes: Maxwell, Headley, Iorpenda, Falls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stockport County: Hinchliffe, Connolly (Diamond 46), Horsfall, Pye, Southam-Hales (Knoyle 72), Bate (Norwood 71), Collar, Rydel, Bailey (Wootton 46), Barry, Olaofe (Camps 72). Unused substitutes: Addai, Touray.