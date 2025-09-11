HUDDERSFIELD Town striker Freddie Ladapo has left the League One club by mutual consent after a deal was reached to end his contract early.

The former Rotherham United and Ipswich Town player joined Town on a two-year deal last September, but has endured a difficult spell in West Yorkshire. He made 25 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and has not featured so far this season.

With his deal due to expire next June, an agreement has been reached to allow the Londoner, 32, to leave the club now and the frontman is now free to explore other opportunities as a free agent.

Town chief Lee Grant said: "As a club, we’ve been having honest conversations with Freddie about the likely size his role here for some time, and this mutual decision is the natural conclusion of those discussions.

Freddie Ladapo, who has left Huddersfield Town by mutual consent. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

"Remaining professional, committed and training well throughout pre-season and the first month of competitive matches, I would have expected nothing less from Freddie having got to know him and worked with him closely in the past.

"It’s no secret that we aren’t currently in a position where Freddie would have received the consistent minutes a player of his stature has earned, and this decision now provides him the flexibility to find a side where that won’t be the case for him.

"Having introduced 14 new faces in total this summer with many of those operating in the final third, there was always going to be an eventuality where existing members of the squad might have to seriously consider taking their talents elsewhere.