A Huddersfield Town fans group has called on the club to make transfer funds available to coach Mark Fotheringham to avoid the "catastrophe" of relegation to League One.

After 22 games of the Championship season, the Terriers are bottom of the table, seven points adrift of safety.

Their squad is clearly not good enough offensively in particular, and last week it was revealed on-loan Chelsea playmaker Tino Anjorin has been sent for ankle surgery.

Despite that, Fotheringham said after Saturday's defeat to Watford: "There's zero finance to do anything (in the January transfer window)."

Chairman Dean Hoyle has announced the club is up for sale, although he has still not formally bought out his predecessor, Phil Hodgkinson, who had to relinquish control last year after hitting financial trouble.

There is also uncertainty over the club's home, with the company that owns is facing administration.

So Huddersfield Town Supporters Association have called on all parties to work together to find a solution.

"We urge all parties to set aside their differences and act in the best interests of the football club," said a statement from the group.

SELLING UP: Dean Hoyle during his first spell as Huddersfield Town chairman, celebrating promotion to the Premier League in 2017

"More immediately, we call on the board to do everything in their power and resources to avoid relegation, which would be nothing short of a catastrophe.

"Huddersfield Town is a well-supported club with a proud history and great potential. It deserves leaders who are determined to build on past achievements and set the highest standards for the future.

"Keep the faith."

Relegation from the Championship to League One is widely reckoned to cost clubs around £6m-£7m. Hoyle admitted in the summer that he has to fund the club to the tune of £10m a year unless it brings in money through transfers.

Town were relegated from the Premier League in 2019, and last played in the third tier in 2011-12.

The stadium is in need of between £8m and £10m worth of refurbishments over the next 10 years to address a “backlog” of maintenance issues in order to extend the stadium’s life until 2050. The bulk of this work needs to be done over five years.

The football club blocked a proposed £13m council bailout for KSDL in March.

The council, like the Terriers, have a 40 per cent stake in KSDL, with the Giants holding the remaining 20 per cent.

