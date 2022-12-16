Huddersfield Town have suffered a major blow after Tino Anjorin underwent ankle surgery.

The 21-year-old Chelsea loanee is now back with his parent club having the injury assessed but it is yet another blow for a player who has had a difficult 2022 with injury and illness.

The initial news from Huddersfield was only that the playmaker missed last week's game against Sheffield United because he "rolled his ankle" in training the day before, but the full extent is becoming clearer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had surgery and Chelsea have been dealing with that alongside the medical staff," revealed coach Mark Fotheringham ahead of Saturday's Championship visit of Watford. "Leigh Bromby (Huddersfield's head of football operations) is going to have dialogue with Chelsea.

DISRUPTIONS: Tino Anjorin has had a variety of issues to overcome during his two loans at Huddersfield Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a player we really think the world of, he's very well respected and liked in the group and by the fans. He's a real fans' favourite.

"We're just really disappinted for him and his family."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anjorin broke a metartarsal on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow in November 2021 and it had not healed by the time he moved to Huddersfield for his first loan, in January.

The injury, and the form of others as the Terriers finished third in the Championship, restricted is involvement last season to seven substitute appearances and a goal. He did not feature in the end-of-season play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, Huddersfield saw enough to take him back for a season-long loan and eh began 2022-23 very well, capped by two goals against West Bromwich Albion, only to contract glandular fever in September.

He finally recovered in time to impress on Huddersfield's mid-season tour of Marbella, playing his first football for Fotheringham in a friendly against Olympiacos, only to suffer his latest injury the day before the resumption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's put himself in great shape physically and probably the best – and Tino would agree – that he's been in his career now," said Fotheringham.

"First and foremost we're just concerned and worried about Tino's welfare because we know he's going to be very mentally down now due to that injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tino was a big player for us because he brings a lot of creativity in the final third and we're just really sad for him because he worked so hard in the training camp and we all know what it's like as a young player to deal with a bad injury. It's mentally tough.

"He showed real toughness to get back in great shape and it's just unfortunate he's suffered this bad injury. We've got to help and support him the best we can and we understand these things happen in football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm sure he'll come back even stronger."