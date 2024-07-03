HUDDERSFIELD Town target Alfie May has opened up on his departure from Charlton Athletic to Birmingham City - and has revealed that his desire to head back north was instrumental in his decision to want to leave.

May, the reigning League One Golden Boot winner, had been lined by Huddersfield - with the player having previously worked under Town chief Michael Duff during his time at Cheltenham Town.

But big-spending Blues hijacked the deal at the 11th hour.

May has now signed a three-year contract, having been keen to head back north to be closer to his family, who are based in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield Town target Alfie May has joined Birmingham City.

Speaking to Charlton's website, May - who made his name in South Yorkshire with Doncaster Rovers after moving from non-league side Hythe Town in early 2017, said: It’s a difficult one for me really because I’m leaving my home town, but it’s football and I’m doing it for my family.

"The main reason for me is the wife and the kids have moved back up north. We knew moving into the London area was going to be a big ask for my missus, it was something new for her.

"She just couldn’t get settled down here – she missed her family and she missed her friends.

"And the other reason is my eldest is going into big school and got rejected from three schools and then got tried to be put into another one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My wife and me sat down and had a good conversation regarding that – we made the decision I needed to move closer to my family home.

"To be closer to my wife and kids is massive for me. The age I am now, I don’t feel like I want to miss out on anything."

May earned a move to Chalrlton after a goal-laden spell at Cheltenham.

The frontman scored 67 goals in 165 appearances for the Robins after joining from Doncaster in January 2020.