Huddersfield Town target Alfie May on why he wanted to leave Charlton Athletic to head back north after joining League One rivals
May, the reigning League One Golden Boot winner, had been lined by Huddersfield - with the player having previously worked under Town chief Michael Duff during his time at Cheltenham Town.
But big-spending Blues hijacked the deal at the 11th hour.
May has now signed a three-year contract, having been keen to head back north to be closer to his family, who are based in Yorkshire.
Speaking to Charlton's website, May - who made his name in South Yorkshire with Doncaster Rovers after moving from non-league side Hythe Town in early 2017, said: It’s a difficult one for me really because I’m leaving my home town, but it’s football and I’m doing it for my family.
"The main reason for me is the wife and the kids have moved back up north. We knew moving into the London area was going to be a big ask for my missus, it was something new for her.
"She just couldn’t get settled down here – she missed her family and she missed her friends.
"And the other reason is my eldest is going into big school and got rejected from three schools and then got tried to be put into another one.
"My wife and me sat down and had a good conversation regarding that – we made the decision I needed to move closer to my family home.
"To be closer to my wife and kids is massive for me. The age I am now, I don’t feel like I want to miss out on anything."
May earned a move to Chalrlton after a goal-laden spell at Cheltenham.
The frontman scored 67 goals in 165 appearances for the Robins after joining from Doncaster in January 2020.
May scored 27 goals in 50 appearances for Charlton last term - including 23 at league level.
