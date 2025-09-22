Huddersfield Town team news as Terriers suffer major midfielder blow

Huddersfield Town are set to be without Herbie Kane for "a good period" after the midfielder injured his groin against Bradford City.

Kane had started every League One game this season until Saturday's frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Burton Albion.

"We're going to be without Herbie Kane," revealed Grant. "He will be in London today with a specialist.

"His groin injury is a lot more serious than we hoped for. It looks like we're going to be without him for a good period.

BLOW: Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"It's a shame for Herbie with how impressive we've been throughout pre-season and the early parts of the campaign."

Huddersfield do not yet know how long the Liverpool product will be out for.

But there was better news on Ruben Roosken ahead of Wednesday's League Cup tie at home to Manchester City.

"Ruben will be available for us," manager Grant confirmed. "We've got to make sure the wound is looked after properly but aside from two nasty black eyes and a crooked nose, he's going to be okay. No concussion or anything else sinister to worry about.

INJURY: Huddersfield Town's Herbie Kane (image: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

"It's just making sure that cut is looked after properly."

Jack Whatmough and Lynden Gooch are making progress on their returns from injury, but neither will be available against City.

"They're both with boots on and on the green stuff, which is nice to see.

"We're likely to see Lynden a lot sooner than we are Jack, so that's positive, that they're getting close."

Huddersfield will need to be at their best, but Grant is far from certain to jettison those players who served him so well in penalty shoot-out victories over Leicester City and Sunderland. He refused to say either whether Owen Goodman will come back in goal after serving a three-game suspension.

"Everybody that's helped us get to this point definitely deserves to be in contention for this Wednesday.

"Just because we're playing Man City that doesn't automatically rule out the young boys.