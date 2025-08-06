Huddersfield Town team news: Lee Grant looking to take long view ahead of Reading game

Lee Grant says Huddersfield Town are trying to take the long view and resist pushing players too hard, too soon.

Eight of Grant's 12 summer signings were in the starting XI which started with a 3-0 win over Leyton Orient.

Leo Castledine arrived on loan from Chelsea late in the day, but the Terriers are taking their time with Marcus McGuane and Murray Wallace.

"There's one or two we want to take our time with and make sure we have them in the long-term rather than rushing them back for a particular period," explained Grant. "We're trying to take a longer view and be smarter.

INJURY: Huddersfield Town's Sean Roughan (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

On Castledine, McGuane and Wallace, he said: "They're all on different schedules but we've got to be smart with all three of them.

"Leo was in the building 24 hours (before the Orient game)and it certainly wouldn't have been right for him having not trained to the level the group has trained for the last five weeks to throw him right into the mix.

"It's great that we've now been able to get a proper week's work into him. He's getting close to where we need him.

"Marcus McGuanne similarly has not come in on the same schedule the group had behind them.

LONG-TERM VIEW: Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant (right) (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"As much as I'd really like to force people back in and have them available from minute one of day one, we're taking our time to make sure we have him right and available for long periods.

"It's probably the same story for Murray actually. We knew when we signed him we had to manage that and I think we're managing it pretty well, getting minutes into him in Austria (on their pre-season training camp).

"We've been really steady away with Murray and we're now at the point, off the back of another good win, where I think he's going to be champing at the bit.

"As I said to all of these guys when they signed, we've signed you for the period, we've not signed you for next week, for Leyton Orient, Reading, Leicester or Blackpool (the subsequent games). You're on the journey with us so let's manage you accordingly.

"Everyone's individual in their own stages and where they're at.

"We're getting to the point now where one or two are really close. As long we're on the same page, which we have been up to this point, we shouldn't encounter any issues."

Another new addition, Sean Roughan, went off injured in the first half of Saturday's game but is back in training ahead of Grant's first away game, at Reading.

"He's doing okay," said Grant. "Sean trained today (Wednesday), which is really positive.

"Having to go off so early in the game was really disappointing for him, particularly as he's someone who's not had to do that for a long, long time, but he managed to get out there today and get a full session in.