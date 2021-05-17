Huddersfield Town - The key statistics behind the Terriers' 2020-21 campaign

Josh Koroma shone for Huddersfield Town during 2020/21. Pictures: Getty Images.

That is how you would sum-up Huddersfield Town's 2020-21 campaign based on the key statistics from the past 46 matches.

Here's a look at the Terriers' season in numbers with the help of some data from whoscored.com - provider of the analysis used by the Football League to decide their Championship, League One and League Two teams of the season.

26.09 - Town's win percentage from their 46 Championship outings this season, having come out on top on 12 occasions. For context, only relegated Rotherham United, Wycombe Wanderers and 21st-placed Derby County (23.91%) fared worst. Champions Norwich City (63.04%) were the most successful.

20 - their final league position in the 24-team division.

29 - the huge number of points Huddersfield dropped from winning positions.

9 - the number of points Town salvaged from losing positions this term. Only once did they come from behind to triumph having conceded the first goal - during their 3-2 home success over Middlesbrough on November 28.

50 - the total number of league goals scored by the Terriers. Eleven teams hit the back of the net less. The division's most prolific team were Brentford (79), while at the other end of the spectrum, toothless Derby registered just 36.

32 - of these strikes arrived from open play (64%). 11 came courtesy set-pieces (22%). None came from the penalty-spot.

10.5 - the number of shots Town managed per game. Norwich led the way with 15.6, Bristol City (7.6) were the least dangerous in this respect.

3.3 - the number of shots on target that Carlos Corberan's troops mustered per game.

14 - the amount of times that the Terriers drew a blank and failed to score in a match.

8 - the goal contribution of Huddersfield's leading marksman Josh Koroma, who made just 19 starts and one single substitute appearance. Fraizer Campbell was second with seven strikes.

7 - assists make Isaac Mbenza Town's most creative force. Left-back Harry Toffolo chipped in with five.

71 - the total number of goals conceded by the Terriers, leaving them with the worst defensive record in the entire Championship. Wycombe shipped 69, while miserly Watford's defence was breached on only 30 occasions.

12 - the number of clean-sheets kept by Huddersfield in their 46 league outings.

79.1 - per cent pass accuracy is the joint-second-highest in the second tier. Only title-winning Norwich (82.8%) performed better in this area, while Reading were the other side to match the Terriers. Wycombe Wanderers were the worst in the division with 54.4%.

84 - per cent of passes made by Huddersfield players during Championship fixtures were played short. Just 13% were long balls. The remaining 3% were crosses into the box, at an average of 15 per game.

54.6 - is the percentage of possession that Town enjoyed during their 46 Championship outings. Only three sides saw more of the ball this season - Norwich (58.3%), Bournemouth (56), Blackburn (55.5%). Wycombe again ranked lowest here with 42.7%.

17.8 - is the average number of aerial duels Huddersfield won per game, the second-worst in the division. Only Norwich (16.3) won less, while Cardiff City enjoyed the most success with 34.6.