Huddersfield Town to be sold as Dean Hoyle announces departure as Chairman

Huddersfield Town is to be sold as Chairman Dean Hoyle announced his departure from the club.

The major announcement was made on Friday evening ahead of Sunday's match against Manchester United, which will be Mr Hoyle's last in the role.

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle with the trophy after winning the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium. Picture: PA

A commercial agreement is in place for the sale of the club to lifelong supporter Phil Hodgkinson.

Mr Hoyle revealed he would be stepping down after a decade-long tenure following a recent battle with ill health. The Chairman recently underwent treatment for pancreatitis, and claimed on Friday it was time for him to "pass the reins" as the club prepares for a new chapter following its recent relegation.

Phil Hodgkinson will now step down from his role as Owner and Director at Southport taking 75% controlling ownership of the club.

Mr Hoyle meanwhile will retain a minority stake, and stay on the Board of Directors.

He said: “My heart doesn’t want me to sell the Club and I believe the Manchester United game will probably be the most emotional day of my life.

"However, my head is telling me that, after 10 years of total dedication and my recent ill health, I need to do what is right for myself, my family and Huddersfield Town and that is pass the reins to a new Chairman who can take our Club to a new chapter in its history."

READ MORE: Flashback - Huddersfield Town's Leeds Road gone but far from forgotten

Huddersfield will return to the Championship later this year after two seasons in the Premier League.

Mr Hoyle added: “I have run a full sales process and there was serious interest in the Club from around the world. Appointing the correct successor is as important to me and my legacy as everything else I have achieved.

"I have chosen Phil not just because he is an astute business man with strong desire and determination to succeed, but because as ‘one of our own’ he will always have the Club’s best interests at heart. He’s a Town fan and he really gets what this Club is all about.

“I still cannot believe that my time as Chairman is coming to an end. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank every single Huddersfield Town fan for their incredible support of my family and me during the last decade. We’ve had an unbelievable time together with the Club, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

“I’d also like to thank every member of staff at the Club, in particular my Board of Directors. We have some amazing people behind-the-scenes who have dedicated their lives to Huddersfield Town and I know their dedication and skill will be a big asset to Phil moving forwards.”

READ MORE: Dean Hoyle is the key to resurrecting ailing Huddersfield Town - Chris Lowe

Completion of the club's sale will be subject to approval from relevant football authorities, with more details expected to be announced over the summer ahead of the next season.

Phil Hodgkinson said: “I will be delighted and proud to be able to take the position as the new Chairman of Huddersfield Town. As a lifelong Town supporter, it will be a special day for me and my family.

“Huddersfield Town is in my blood and has always been one of my greatest passions. I’m so excited to have the opportunity to take this Club forward.

“My number one priority is to give every support I can to Jan Siewert in order to make us as good as we can be on the pitch. Our aim is to get back to winning football matches and to put smiles back on the faces of our supporters after a tough season.

“The Club has got a very busy summer ahead of it, for sure, but I will be a hands-on owner and fully focused on trying to ensure we get the best start possible to next season.”