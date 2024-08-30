Huddersfield Town transfer latest: Former Bradford City and Harrogate Town striker heads out on loan again
The 22-year-old – who has made four substitute appearances for the club at the start of this season - has previously spent loan spells at Bradford City, Harrogate Town and Port Vale.
Harratt make a breakthrough early last season at Town under Neil Warnock, signing a contract extension last summer.
The Pontefract-born striker achieved a couple of milestones in the first part of 2023-24, scoring his first goal at the John Smith's Stadium in the EFL Cup game with Middlesbrough last August and making his first Championship start on home soil in the 2-0 win over Rotherham United almost 12 months ago.
But Harratt’s fortunes turned for the worse later on in the autumn when he picked up a serious hamstring injury in the game with Southampton in late November.
Meanwhile, in February, the Yorkshireman was suspended from football for four months due to betting offences.
Back in late 2022, Harratt returned early from a loan spell at Bradford City after being charged with hare coursing. At the start of 2023, he was re-registered with Huddersfield.
