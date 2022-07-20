Toffolo's move to Forest, part of a double deal with Lewis O'Brien also to switch to the City Ground - with that transfer also expected to go through shortly - had hit the buffers on Tuesday due to personal term demands.

But the issue was resolved to allow him to head to Nottingham for a medical and his transfer has now been completed.

Town activated a one-year extension in the contract of Toffolo, whose existing contract was due to run out at the end of June, earlier this close season.

Harry Toffolo. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The former Norwich City player, one of four core group leaders at the Terriers, has been in discussions with the club about a long-term contract since last autumn, but they had failed to reach a positive conclusion, with Toffolo's form and contractual situation putting Forest on alert and Town conscious of his situation.

Town’s Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby commented: “On behalf of everyone at the club, I want to thank Harry and wish him the very best of luck as he embarks upon his new challenge.

"Harry made a massive contribution to our team, on and off the pitch, and now he has the chance to play at the highest level.

“As has been reported, we did enter new contract negotiations with Harry and his representatives some time ago. We offered him a deal that would have made him our highest paid player at the time, and he turned it down.

"That happens in football and every other walk of life, and it certainly did not adversely affect our relationship - or Harry’s performances last season.