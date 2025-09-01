Huddersfield Town transfer latest: Lee Grant on whether there will be any more ins and outs on deadline day plus update on Alfie May

HUDDERSFIED Town manager Lee Grant has confirmed that he is not expecting further incoming deadline-day arrivals following the loan signing of Leicester City attacking midfielder Will Alves – but has hinted at some departures among his squad players before the 7pm deadline.

Ex-England youth international Alves, 20, has joined for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign and has become the club’s 13th - and most likely final – addition of an impressive summer window.

Alves is available for Town’s EFL Trophy opener against Newcastle United under-21s at the Accu Stadium on Tuesday night.

Some reports have linked Town with Aston Villa youngster Zépiqueno Redmond, but Grant said there was nothing in that.

Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

On the state of play as the hours tick down on deadline day, Grant said: “We are really pleased to have Will in the building and believe he will be another really good addition for us and give us another really good option in the frontline and he has the ability to play across one or two positions, which is super-helpful as well.

"We are excited to get working with Will, But as things stand, no that’s us (finished).

"I don’t expect us to do any more business as things stand right now. I can’t make any promises on that, of course, but my feeling is that Will will be our last player in.

“I think, along with quite a few other managers, we will be happy to see 7pm this evening and the window shut.”

Will Alves. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

As for potential outgoings, Grant – speaking on Monday afternoon – added: “There’s no news on that front, at this moment in time.

"We are as we are.

"There is a possibility we lose one or two. But as things stand, the squad is set.

"If we were to lose somebody, it would fall into the category of probably mutual, from both sides and a feeling of and a clarity around the situation already. It wouldn’t be a surprise to either myself or that individual.

"We are fortunate to have really good backing from the ownership in terms of being able to hold onto everybody (in main group) and that’s what I expect to happen by the end of the window.”

Owen Goodman, dismissed on Saturday, is available for the Trophy game with Newcastle, with his suspension being for just league games. But Lee Nicholls, who has played in the club’s two EFL Cup ties so far this term, will get the nod in goal, Grant confirmed.

Jacob Chapman (ankle) remains sidelined, with one or two club’s other young keepers likely to deputise for Nicholls during Goodman’s absence.

Meanwhile, Grant has allayed fears regarding Alife May, who came off at half-time in Saturday’s derby loss at Oakwell.

The Town chief stressed after the game at Barnsley that it was for tactical reasons, but the striker did suffer an early issue when he went down with a foot injury before carrying on for the remainder of the first half.

He said: “It was a stamp as in something not on purpose, with the (Barnsley) guys foot landing on the top of Alfie’s.