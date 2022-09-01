Huddersfield Town transfer latest: Michal Helik completes move from Barnsley FC

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds centre-half, whose future has been the focus of speculation throughout the summer, has signed a deal.

The Polish international had interest earlier in the close season from his homeland, with Lech Poznan among those keen. But he wanted to stay in England in order to get some game-time at a good level in preparation for the World Cup.

Helik excelled in his maiden campaign in England after joining the Reds from Cracovia almost two years ago.

His form in 2020-21 culminated in recognition for the national team.

On leaving Oakwell, he said: “I would like to say thank you to Barnsley fans for their support during my time here.

"Coming to a new country in a pandemic was not an easy experience for me and my wife, but the people of Barnsley were very welcoming and helped our transition to England.

"I will always remember that game against Swansea in the play-off first leg. To play in front of the Reds fans for the first time, the noise you made that evening will stay with me for the rest of my life.

Michal Helik. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"For now, it is goodbye, but I am sure we will cross paths again in the future. Thank you.”

Commenting on Huddersfield’s new recruit, Town head of football operations Leigh Bromby said: “Michał has the ideal profile for the type of signing we like to make. His experience both within the Sky Bet Championship and internationally will allow him to come in and contribute from day one, giving us increased competition and flexibility across the back.

“A player we’ve known about for a long time, he’ll fit in perfectly within the type of football we try to play whilst bedding in seamlessly within the dressing room, which is an important factor to consider.

“His physical attributes speak for themselves, and he has the attitude to push himself to improve within our coaching programme, so we couldn’t be happier to have him join the club.”