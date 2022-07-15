The giant striker, who is 6ft 9in tall, only joined the Terriers on Wednesday, signing a two-year contract that runs until June 2024, with the club having the option of a further year’s extension.

But to continue his education, the former Solihull Moors forward, 22, has been allowed to immediately join the Dons on loan for the 2022-23 campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town have paid a development fee for Hudlin due to the fact that he was under 24 and offered a new deal by Moors.

Kyle Hudlin. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

With Hudlin initially viewed as a development signing for the B team, the decision has been made to 'fast-track' his progress by allowing him to head to Wimbledon, who completed the sale of star player Jack Rudoni to Huddersfield on Friday lunch-time.

A break clause has been inserted into the deal, which can be activated in January.

Hudlin joined Solihull Moors in October 2020 after catching the eye with his prolific goalscoring record for lower league sides Boldmere Sports, Social Falcons and Solihull United.