The promoted East Midlands outfit were allowed permission to speak to the pair to discuss personal terms at the start of this week and undergo medicals after a deal had been verbally agreed.

The dual moves temporarily stalled despite O'Brien completing a medical.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toffolo's deal hit the buffers due to personal term demands, with Forest also being linked with a move for another left-back in the shape of Real Betis left wing-back Alex Moreno, 29. But a breakthrough has been reached regarding Toffolo, it is understood and he is set to now undergo a medical.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien.

Speculation regarding the future of O'Brien, one of the stand-out midfielders in the second tier, has been rife for the past year, with a number of top-flight clubs, including Leeds United, having monitored his progress. Leeds saw several bids rejected last summer.

Earlier in the close season, Town activated a one-year extension in the contract of Toffolo, whose existing contract was due to run out at the end of June.

The former Norwich City player, one of four core group leaders at the Terriers, has been in discussions with the club about a long-term contract since last autumn, but they have failed to reach a positive conclusion, with Toffolo's form and contractual situation putting Forest on alert.

Speaking about the duo earlier this month, Town head of football operations Leigh Bromby said: “Both players are contracted and in training at the minute.

Huddersfield Town defender Harry Toffolo. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"Those two players had fantastic seasons. For me, it shows what the players have done and how they have developed that there’s interest.

“Now, if we can keep those players – fantastic. But there’s a reality to the situation: if there’s Premier League interest, I’m sure the players have ambitions to play there. We have to respect and understand that.