The club have the option of a further year's extension for the left-sided midfielder, who scored 12 goals in League One last season, and was widely viewed as one of the best young players in the lower divisions.

Rudoni has been on the wanted list of several rival Championship clubs including Sunderland, Bristol City, Luton Town and Blackpool, but Town have won the race for his services.

Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby said: “We’ve had a long-standing interest in bringing Jack to Huddersfield Town, so we’re very happy to welcome him to the club today.

New signing Jack Rudoni. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

"When we got the chance to speak to him, it was quickly clear that he had a real desire to join us too.

"There are not many players who have had the level of impact in a level as high as Sky Bet League One at just 20 as Jack had last season.

"He’s found a way to affect games and record some very impressive numbers for AFC Wimbledon.

“We still believe there is much more to come from him too, and our coaches are excited to work with him. He’s already got impressive technical skills and a real goal-scoring instinct, but we feel we can really add to his all-round game.

“I believe he’s a player who will really excite our fans.”

Head coach Danny Schofield added: “I really like Jack as a player; it’s no surprise to me that there was a lot of interest in him.

"We’ve followed him for quite a while and watched a lot of him in action. He’s a footballer who will add a lot of high-quality attributes to the team in the centre of the pitch.

"He has certain standout qualities – his ability to receive the ball and drive forward in particular. He’s also very engaged when the team is going forward and attacks the penalty area really well.