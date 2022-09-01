Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old's capture follows on from the arrival of Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson, with Town working towards finalising the transfer of Barnsley defender Michal Helik ahead of the 11pm deadline.

London-born Mbete has made eight senior appearances for City, having joined from Brentford's academy as a under-12.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He recently signed a new long-term deal at City and has been capped by England up to under-19 level.

Head of football operations Leigh Bromby commented: “There was a lot of interest in securing Luke’s services from several Championship clubs, so we’re delighted that Manchester City have shown confidence that we are the right destination to continue his development.

"Luke has already made an impression on Manchester City’s first team as a teenager, which is an incredible show of faith in his potential to play at the highest level. He will arrive here on the back of a good pre-season and having been involved in two of City’s first four games of the new campaign, so he’ll be ready to make his mark with us.

“We’ve got a fantastic track record of working with some of the country’s top young talent and we’re delighted to continue this with Luke.”

Luke Mbete. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC

Head coach Danny Schofield added: “Luke is a very exciting player who will add real balance and qualities to our first-team squad.

“As you would expect from someone who has had their football education at Manchester City, he is very comfortable in possession. He’s also blessed with genuine athletic qualities – he’s very fast across the ground – and he adds another left-sided option, which are very difficult to come by at this level.

“He will have to adapt to the challenges that the Sky Bet Championship throws up, for sure, but he certainly seems to have the appetite for that challenge. We’re really looking forward to working with him.”