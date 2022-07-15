The 25-year-old, a free agent after leaving Dutch top-flight outfit PEC Zwolle, can operate at centre back and left back and has made almost 200 appearances in a career which started at J-League side Kashiwa Reysol.

Nakayama is expected to be part of Japan's World Cup squad later this year.

Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby commented: "Yuta has established himself at international level and has performed consistently in the Dutch Eredivisie, which is one of Europe’s top leagues.

New Huddersfield Town signing Yuta Nakayama, pictured in the club's newly-released 2022/23 third kit. Picture courtesy of HTAFC

"He’s excited about testing himself in England, and we’re excited about what he can offer the team.

"He’s very accomplished in possession and will be a big asset in how we start to build attacks. He’s a fierce competitor too, which is an important quality to be successful in the Sky Bet Championship."

Head Coach Danny Schofield added: "We’re really excited to work with Yuta, as it was clear to me very early in the recruitment process that he would be a really good fit for our group.

"Yuta has very good game understanding, which is no surprise given his international pedigree. He’s a high-quality player that we really like, and we feel will perfectly suit our defensive and attacking style of play.

"We saw last season that a lot of our players have good adaptability that allows us to be fluid during games and Yuta’s ability to play at centre back, left back and even in holding midfield will only add to that."

Nakayama's arrival follows on from completion of a deal to sign Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni.