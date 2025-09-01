Huddersfield Town transfer latest: Terriers bring in young Aston Villa striker & Sheffield Wednesday target in late deadline day swoop

HUDDERSFIELD Town have beaten the summer deadline to sign young Aston Villa striker Zepiqueno Redmond on a season-long loan.

The teenager, 19, had been a reported target for Sheffield Wednesday, but has joined Town right at the end of deadline day.

He is the club’s 14th and final signing of the summer window.

Speaking at his pre-EFL Trophy press conference on Monday afternoon, Lee Grant said that the signing of Leicester City attacking midfielder Will Alves on a season-loan loan was likely to be the club’s final piece of incoming business before the deadline.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 18: Strahinja Pavlovic of AC Milan is challenged by Zepiqueno Redmond of Feyenoord during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match between AC Milan and Feyenoord at San Siro Stadium on February 18, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

He suggested that a move for Redmond was not in the offing. But late developments in the hours since saw a move open up again for Redmond to head to West Yorkshire.

Grant said: “I’m delighted to welcome Zépiqueno to the Club, and his arrival rounds of a fantastic summer transfer window for us.

"With a great pedigree at both club and international level, he’s an exciting young player and I look forward to working alongside our coaches to help him on his journey of fulfilling that promise.

"In the conversations we’ve had, he’s a player that clearly shares our ambition and wants to prove his ability, so that’s a hunger we hope to use to our advantage as our season continues.

Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"Another player with natural versatility and the comfort to play in multiple positions in the final third, he gives our attacking unit another dimension as we look to compete across multiple competitions this season.

"Having exposure to Premier League standards with Aston Villa this summer and experience of the Dutch top flight and Champions League at another big club in Feyenoord, those achievements don’t happen without hard work and dedication.”

Villa only signed Redmond as a free agent at the start of the summer upon the expiry of his contract at Feyenoord.

A youth product of Dutch amateur sides Alexandria '66 and CVV Zwervers and second-tier team ADO Den Haag, Redmond joined the Feyenoord academy in 2019.

He signed his first professional contract in June 2022 and began training with the first team in November 2024.

Redmond made his debut in the same month and scored his first senior goals with a double in a 2-1 win over MVV Maastricht in the Dutch Cup in December 2024.

The 19-year-old made the first of his two Champions League appearances when he started a 1–1 draw against AC Milan in February, before coming on as a substitute against Inter Milan in the last-16, second-leg defeat.

At international level, Redmond has represented the Netherlands in various youth levels and was part of the squad that won the Uefa European Under-19 Championship in June, scoring twice against England in the group stages.

He made nine senior appearances for Feyenoord, scoring twice.