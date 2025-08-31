Huddersfield Town transfer latest: Terriers sign 'gifted' Leicester City attacking midfielder to take summer signings count to 13

HUDDERSFIELD Town have completed the loan signing of Leicester City attacking midfielder Will Alves, who has become the club’s 13th arrival in the summer window.

The highly-rated 20-year-old, who has featured for England youth level for the under-17s, under-18s and under-20s, started in the Foxes EFL Cup tie at the Accu Stadium last month. He has joined on loan for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.

Alves – who can operate as a number 10 and in a left-sided role, spent the second half of last term on loan at Cardiff City, making 15 appearances for the Bluebirds, scoring one goal.

The Leicester-born youngster made two substitute appearances for his hometown club in the EFL Cup last season and appeared as a late replacement in the Premier League game with Manchester City last autumn.

He made his senior debut for the Foxes in an FA Cup tie against Watford in January 2022 at the age of just 17.

Town chief Lee Grant said: "Will is a gifted young attacking player with heaps of potential, and his desire to improve, be involved and impact games could not have been more evident in the conversations we’ve enjoyed before finalising this move.

"I’m looking forward to working closely with him alongside our coaches to help harness and unlock more of that ability within games.

Alves becomes Town’s fourth loanee following the earlier arrivals of Josh Feeney, Owen Goodman and Leo Castledine.

On signing, he said: "I’m an attack-minded player and love impacting games with goals and assists, so that’s what I want to bring for Town this season.