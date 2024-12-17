Chairman Kevin Nagle says he will listen to the Huddersfield Town supporters as well as coach Michael Duff ahead of the transfer window – and he is confident both will be happy when it closes.

The Terriers are in the League One play-off places, six points off the automatic promotion places.

Like almost every manager in England, Duff will be keen to strengthen and has made it clear a striker is his priority.

Huddersfield have already made their first moves in the market, and their American owner is expecting a crowd-pleasing window.

“We’ve already been working on it, and Mark (Cartwright, the sporting director) and Jake (Edwards, chief executive) have been active – really mostly Jake – and we’ve actually made some moves," revealed Nagle in a video diary on X.

"We can’t announce those as yet, they need to be finalised, but barring a shock, I believe the fanbase will be very happy.

"We listened to them caucused with what the coach needs, and then also talking to Mark along with the recruitment team, and hopefully we’ll see some things that will make everybody happy."

And Nagle has dismissed suggestions in some quarters that Duff has little say in recruitment but revealed he has been canvassing fans too. He thinks their wishes are closely aligned.

PLANS: Huddersfied Town owner/chairman Kevin Nagle

"He has input," Nagle said of Duff. "We have to ask him what do you think we need?

"We know our fans and people like Mark and our recruitment team and yours truly, who is not really professional when it comes to football, we know what we want and we have to go to him to tell us what he needs.