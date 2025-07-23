Marcus McGuane has becoming Huddersfield Town's 11th new signing of the summer.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old midfielder has signed a three-year contract after joining from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

McGuane will now form an all-new central midfielder partnership with manager Lee Grant's first signing of this significant shopping spree, Ryan Ledson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the 11 new faces, nine have joined from a higher-division club.

As well as playing in the Championship for the Robins, Arsenal academy product McGuane has also played in Spain, with Barcelona B, and the Netherlands, spending a year on loan at Telstar.

McGuane made one senior appearance for Barcelona in the Supercopa de Catalunya against Espanyol, the first Englishman to wear the famous colours since Gary Lineker.

There were also spells at Nottingham Forest and Oxford United, where he won promotion to League One via the play-offs in 2023-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been capped at age-group level by the Republic of Ireland and England.

NEW SIGNING: Marcus McGuane (Image courtesy of Huddersfield Town)

“Marcus has the right profile, pedigree and hunger to come into our group and be a positive influence both on and off the pitch," said Grant. "I’ve been impressed by his commitment and mentality throughout his career which aligns with that of our group. I’m delighted to bring another important piece of the puzzle in before the season begins, with our preparation in full flow.

“A creative, committed and capable presence in the centre of the pitch, Marcus will help provide us with great energy and drive at the heart of our team. He has the knowledge of how to be successful in this division and of course, shares our hunger to push the club forward this season towards our ultimate aims.

"From our initial conversations I could feel Marcus had a real desire to be part of this journey, so we couldn’t be happier to have him here with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGuane commented that: "The football we want to play sounds perfect for my game, and I’m ready to get going with the season a couple of week away.