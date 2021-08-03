Huddersfield Town transfer news: ex-Terriers star could seal Premier League move, Norwich City eye £15m ace
Huddersfield Town will get their league season underway this weekend, when they take on Derby County at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon.
The Terriers defeated Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the first-round of the Carabao Cup last weekend, and will be hopeful of picking up another win when they visit the Rams.
Meanwhile, new signing Ollie Turton, who helped his side keep a clean sheet against the Owls, has been discussing the step up in behind-the-scenes quality since making the switch from Blackpool.
He revealed: “Coming to Huddersfield has made me really think about what I do put into my body in terms of food – what you have for your breakfast, lunch, pre-match, after the games.
“My usual Saturday night after a match would be a takeaway but now the nutritionist has really put in on me to think about what I am putting into my body, especially with the amount of games there are.
“Especially when you’re going from Saturday to Tuesday games you have to think about how important that meal is. There’s been a massive emphasis on making you a better athlete.
“I’ve only been here a few weeks but I really do feel better for it. The club’s so professional. No offence to Blackpool but the level has risen in terms of how they look after you and do everything they can to make you the best player possible.”
He added: “The manager can only put ideas into your head, at the end of the day it’s what you do on the pitch, it’s your decision-making in the end.
“Hopefully with the amount of practice we have been doing it’s successful during the season.”
We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…