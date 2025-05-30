Huddersfield Town transfer news: Experienced Championship midfielder is Lee Grant's first signing
The 27-year-old midfielder will join on a Bosman free transfer on July 1, after his Preston North End contract has expired.
The Everton product has made nearly 200 Championship appearances for the Lilywhites – including 14 from the start in 2024-25 – and with other options available to him, his arrival is an endorsement of Grant's chances of taking Huddersfield back to the division.
“It’s a really exciting summer and season ahead for the club, and having spoken to Lee Grant about his ideas and ambition for the team, that was a journey I jumped at the opportunity to become a part of," he said.
“I’ve played against Town many times in my career and know how brilliant the supporters are both home and away, and I can promise that they’ll be getting my all each time I’m selected to represent the club.”
Before joining Preston in 2018, Ledson had a loan at Cambridge United and two seasons in League One with Oxford United.
Although the groundwork for the signing will inevitably have been done before Grant was confirmed in his post on Wednesday, the former Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester United goalkeeper made clear in his first press conference: "From this point forward, the players you see coming through the door are players I want, players I'm excited to have and work with."
Grant is currently operating without a sporting director after the sacking of Mark Cartwright at Easter, and indicated no decision had yet been made on whether he will be replaced.
He said of Ledson's arrival: “He has all of the qualities on and off the pitch that we want in our players – ambitious, competitive, aggressive, energetic and a natural leader. Having played regularly at a higher level for the majority of his career, he shares our goal of getting back there, too.
“Our intention is to build a team that allows us to play and compete at a high level, while giving our supporters a team they identify with and are excited to watch. Ryan is the perfect start to that process.”
