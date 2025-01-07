Huddersfield Town transfer news: Former Bradford City and Harrogate Town loan striker completes permanent move

HUDDERSFIELD Town forward Kian Harratt has completed a permanent move to League Two side Fleetwood Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old had joined the Lancastrian outfit on a season-long loan late in the summer window, scoring three times in 20 appearances and the switch has now been turned into a full-time arrangement after a deal was struck.

Harratt – who made four substitute appearances for Town at the start of the 2024-25 season - has previously spent loan spells at Bradford City, Harrogate Town and Port Vale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pontefract-born striker make a breakthrough early last season at Town under Neil Warnock, signing a contract extension in the summer of 2023.

Huddersfield Town striker Kian Harratt, who has joined Fleetwood Town on a permanent basis. Picture: PA

Harratt achieved a couple of milestones in the first part of 2023-24, scoring his first goal at the John Smith's Stadium in the EFL Cup game with Middlesbrough last August and making his first Championship start on home soil in the 2-0 win over Rotherham United in September 2023.

But Harratt’s fortunes turned for the worse later on in the autumn when he picked up a serious hamstring injury in the game with Southampton in late November.

Meanwhile, last February, the Yorkshireman was suspended from football for four months due to betting offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in late 2022, Harratt returned early from a loan spell at Bradford City after being charged with hare coursing. At the start of 2023, he was re-registered with Huddersfield.