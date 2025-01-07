Huddersfield Town transfer news: Former Bradford City and Harrogate Town loan striker completes permanent move
The 22-year-old had joined the Lancastrian outfit on a season-long loan late in the summer window, scoring three times in 20 appearances and the switch has now been turned into a full-time arrangement after a deal was struck.
Harratt – who made four substitute appearances for Town at the start of the 2024-25 season - has previously spent loan spells at Bradford City, Harrogate Town and Port Vale.
The Pontefract-born striker make a breakthrough early last season at Town under Neil Warnock, signing a contract extension in the summer of 2023.
Harratt achieved a couple of milestones in the first part of 2023-24, scoring his first goal at the John Smith's Stadium in the EFL Cup game with Middlesbrough last August and making his first Championship start on home soil in the 2-0 win over Rotherham United in September 2023.
But Harratt’s fortunes turned for the worse later on in the autumn when he picked up a serious hamstring injury in the game with Southampton in late November.
Meanwhile, last February, the Yorkshireman was suspended from football for four months due to betting offences.
Back in late 2022, Harratt returned early from a loan spell at Bradford City after being charged with hare coursing. At the start of 2023, he was re-registered with Huddersfield.
He made a total of 26 senior appearances for Town in all competitions, scoring three times and registering one assist.
