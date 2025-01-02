Huddersfield Town transfer news: League One side allow wing-back to join League Two promotion chasers and reunite with ex-boss
Headley has found opportunities hard to come by this season at the John Smith’s Stadium with the recent arrival of left-sided Dutch wing-back Ruben Roosken pushing him further down the pecking order.
The 23-year-old has made 13 appearances in all competitions in the 2024-25 campaign for Town, with his last one arriving on December 14.
He had made just three league starts this season, the last of which was at the end of September.
All told, Headley featured on 54 occasions for Town, scoring three goals.
Town Sporting Director Mark Cartwright commented: "Jaheim has shown flashes of his ability at first-team level, but hasn’t found the consistency required to play as regularly as he would need to continue improving. By allowing him to leave, he now has that opportunity.
"A graduate of our academy, that is no small achievement, and we’re proud of the journey Jaheim has gone on during his time with us. Departing with the best wishes of all at the club, we wish him all the very best for the future."
Head coach Michael Duff added: "Jaheim has remained professional throughout our time at the club, despite seeing his chances in the side become limited. This is a move that is in the best interest of all concerned.
"With clear potential, he needs regular minutes to realise that, which he isn’t in a place to get here."
