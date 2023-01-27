Huddersfield Town have recalled goalkeeper Ryan Schofield from his loan at Hibernian after it was confirmed that Lee Nicholls is out for the season.

The news about the goalkeeper has been feared for a while, but it has been confirmed after the Merseysider went under the knife to cure a shoulder problem.

And the decision to loan Sorba Thomas to Blackburn Rovers might have given the Terriers a touch more wriggle room to operate in at a time when budgets are tight.

But with no movement yet on a new goalkeeper, 23-year-old Schofield has been called back.

INJURY: Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls

"Lee's had an operation, he will be out for the rest of the season, which is unfortunate because he's a fantastic keeper," said coach Fotheringham.

"Not only is he a good keeper, he's a really good person and a leader in the group as well so we're going to miss him dearly."

Nicholas Bilokapic, a 20-year-old Australian, made his league debut for Town at Hull City in Nicholls' place.

"Young Nick stepped up against Hull (Huddersfield's last game), and for me he was really outstanding," said Fotheringham.

"That's what we are as a club, we support our young lads, we've shown that.

"They've excelled in a very difficult season where in the first quarter there were nota lot of points on the table. They've handled the disappointment excellently and found some consistency.

"Nick comes into that bracket. We're all really focused in support of him.

"The club's always looking to improve, that's the way we are as a club. We're always looking to recruit well and add players that are going to add to us, not just take players for the sake of it.

"There's a lot of thought process going on at the club about transfers but as a club we really rate Nick highly. For a man of such young age he played with a lot of confidence and showed a lot of maturity."

Schofield has not played for Hibs yet this season, so his recall might be more about that than filling in for Nicholls.

Fotheringham is not in charge of transfers, but he supported the decision to let out-of-favour Wales international Thomas join Blackburn Rovers on loan this week.

"We just felt we had to freshen up the squad," he explained.

"Unfortuantely Sorba wasn't getting too many minutes.

"This can happen, he's still a young developing player.

"To be honest I haven't had much conversation with Sorba in recent weeks, it was more a club decision. We wish him well but we're very focused on what we're doing moving forward.

"We've got some very good players in the area of the pitch Sorba was playing in.

"The club's decided to go along that route. I really believe in the work the recruitment guys are doing.

"These things are not something I'm really focused on."

Huddersfield have no fresh injuries going into Saturday's Championship game at Coventry City.