Huddersfield Town have stepped up their search for a new striker after losing Danny Ward to a season-ending cruciate ligament injury.

The 34-year-old was forced off in the early stages of last weekend's draw against Burton Albion and will not add to his 20 appearances this season after scans revealed the extent of the damage.

Ward, whose contract expires this summer, has scored 47 goals in 284 games across two spells with the Terriers.

Town boss Michael Duff must find a replacement from within for Saturday's home clash with Rotherham United as he continues his search for attacking reinforcements.

Danny Ward has been ruled out for the season. (Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

"Ward has unfortunately done his cruciate so that'll be his season done," said Duff, who kicked off the January transfer window with the signing of left wing-back Ruben Roosken to offset the loss of Mickel Miller.

"It's really unfortunate. He's with the specialist today so we'll support him as best as we can and see what that looks like in terms of surgery dates.

"Ruben came in off the back of Mickel's injury so that was a reaction to an injury. The rest of the squad is pretty balanced and full. We'll be looking to add in that area of the pitch (up front), definitely – but that hasn't changed since August."

Huddersfield are seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places after their New Year's Day meeting with Wigan Athletic was postponed.

Michael Duff is spinning plates in the transfer market. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

Duff is not expecting any imminent arrivals at the John Smith's Stadium to boost the club's promotion bid.

"We're no closer at the minute," he said.

"I say it all the time: until they walk in the door and have signed on the dotted line, there's no point talking about it. We missed out on a couple early in the last window who were literally in the door but hadn't signed on the dotted line.

"There are plates spinning constantly. We've got a pretty definitive list, whether they're permanents or loans, and those conversations are ongoing. We're reliant on parent clubs or other clubs looking to sell.