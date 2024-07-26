Huddersfield Town transfer news: Striker's move 'suits everybody', says Mark Cartwright

Huddersfield Town have sold forward Tyreece Simpson to Stevenage in a deal their sporting director, Mark Cartwright, says "suits everybody".

The fee which will take Simpson to Town's League One rivals has not been disclosed.

Signed with a knee injury from Ipswich Town on a four-year contract in 2022, Simpson managed just 10 first-team appearances and no goals or assists in Huddersfield colours.

The giant striker did, though, prove his fitness on loan at Northampton Town in League One last season, making 44 appearances and scoring six goals with an assist.

Simpson has started the season in good goalscoring form for Huddersfield's B team but coach Michael Duff has decided he is not part of the first-team plans as the squad is adjusted for life in the third tier.

“This is a deal that suits everybody concerned, and allows Tyreece the opportunity to seek the first-team minutes he desires," said Cartwirght. "Unlikely to have featured competitively at a senior level for us this season and not the profile of player that belongs at B-team level, we wish Tyreece well for the future.”

Simpson is unlikely to be the only departure in the coming days, with Sorba Thomas close to a loan to Nantes despite playing the first half of Thursday's pre-season friendly in Austria.