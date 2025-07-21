Huddersfield Town transfer news: Terriers closing on £1.2m move that would be another statement of intent

Huddersfield Town are set to get second time lucky in signing Alfie May, yet another signing of their aggressive approach to this season's transfer window.

By the former Doncaster Rovers striker's own admission he was "very close" to joining the Terriers last summer, only for Birmingham City to step in at the last minute.

May scored 17 goals for the Blues last season, including the only goal when Huddersfield visited in October, but admitted it should have been more and looks set to fall by the wayside as the ambitious Blues look to upgrade their squad for the Championship after winning the title with a record 111 points.

He also provided nine assists.

Now Huddersfield are seen as one of the big players in this summer's League One transfer window – although Luton Town, still receiving Premier League parachute payments, are also in that category – and are thought to have agreed a £1.2m fee.

Terriers owner/chairman Kevin Nagle has thrown his weight behind first-time manager Lee Grant this summer, scrapping plans to appoint a director of football and allowing him to carry out a complete overhaul of the squad.

Having released nine senior players before he was appointed and sold Sorba Thomas and Brodie Spencer, Grant has been able to sign Jack Whatmough, Lynden Gooch, Ryan Ledson, Sean Roughan, Marcus Harness, Murray Wallace, Joe Low and loan Owen Goodman and Josh Feeney.

Only Whatmough has bene bought, but the (often Championship) pedigree of the free signings points to considerable investment in terms of wages.

BACKED: Huddersfield Town coach Lee Grant (Image: Huddersfield Town)

Goals, though, have long been a problem at Huddersfield, and the 32-year-old's arrival is a serious attempt to address that having scored 59 over his last three seasons in League One.

Joe Taylor and Dion Charles were signed in January, with little success, Taylor finding the net twice and Charles not at all. Of the 11 goals that came from other centre-forwards, nine were scored by Callum Marshall, who was on loan from West Ham United.

Talking about last summer's failed move, May said: "The interest they showed me straight away was unbelievable and Michael Duff, as one of my old managers (at Cheltenham Town), made me the player that I am.

“It was a difficult decision. It’s football. There’s no hard feelings – hopefully.

SECOND TIME LUCKY: Huddersfield Town were close to signing Alfie May last summer before Birmingham City stepped in at the 11th hour (Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

“Birmingham came in for me late notice. It’s one of those things that happens.”