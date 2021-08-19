Huddersfield Town transfer news: Terriers could lose £2.5m ace to Europa League side, Fulham eye £5m international striker

Speaking after the game, Terriers boss Carlos Corberan said: “After the defeat we had on Saturday, it was important we reacted as sometimes these defeats can create some doubts and increase minds in the players' minds and this will help the team.
“Today was a game where we made challenges and played the game without any mistakes. The concentration level was higher as a team. That was clearly a necessary win. We created chances after we scored the first goal.”
He continued: “We didn’t make many mistakes and defended strongly to get the three points. After the goal, we created our best chances through (Sorba) Thomas and Koroma.
“More importantly, we had the mentality to defend the result and secure the clean sheet. I must praise the spirit of the team. We lost Pearson and then (Danny) Ward, who felt unwell, so all three subs were necessary.”
The Terriers will look to carry their positive momentum forward into this weekend's action, when they take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.
The two sides haven't faced each other since the Terriers famously defeated the Blades in the 2011/12 League One play-off final, that saw Huddersfield take the game to penalties and emerge victorious thanks to successful spot-kicks from the likes of Peter Clarke, Tommy Miller and Jordan Rhodes.
